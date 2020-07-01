122 firearms seized within three weeks

-

A total of 122 firearms have been seized by Sri Lanka Police during crime-prevention raids carried out across the country.

The raid had been carried out within a period of three weeks, from 06th to 30th July.

Accordingly, 11 T-56 assault rifles, a T-81 rifle, 26 Twelve-bore shotguns, 3 pistols, 26 ‘Galkatas’ handguns, 46 repeaters rifles, and 9 other firearms have been seized in the raids.

Further 89 suspects have been arrested along with the weapons, said the Police.

Further, 367 grams of explosives, 23 detonators, and 13 hand grenades have been apprehended with 10 suspects.

Meanwhile, over 07 kilograms of heroin, 295 kilograms of Cannabis, and 1,025 grams of Ice (Methamphetamine) have also been seized.

A total of 10,968 suspects have been taken into custody along with the narcotic drugs.

The Police said that 401,876 liters of illicit liquor and 9,198 suspects were also seized.

A total of 9,077 individuals who had been issued arrest warrants and another 17,275 persons who committed various other offenses have also been arrested in the raids.