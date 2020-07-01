Woman arrested with grenades, firearm and body armours

Woman arrested with grenades, firearm and body armours

July 1, 2020   03:56 pm

-

Police have arrested a female linked to a suspect in a recent arms haul, along with weapons and ammunition in her possession at Pitipana, Homagama.

On June 29, STF officials carried out a raid 5-story building in Homagama, belonging to a private company, which led to the apprehension of 11 T-56 assault rifles and a T-81 rifle hidden in a warehouse in the basement along with the owner of the building and another suspect.

Based on an intelligence report by the SIS, officers of Homagama Police, today (01) searched a house in Pitipana North, Homagama, belonging to a woman who is said to have an affair with the arrested owner of the building.

Upon search, the officers have found 7 grenades, a repeater shotgun, 04 rounds of ammunition, 2 body armours, and 04 more unidentified ammunition hidden in a secret room at the house.

Homagama Police have launched further investigations into the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories