A suspect has been arrested for the possession of 505 grams and 600 milligrams of heroin at Serpentine Road in Borella.

The suspect, a 22-year-old youth, was arrested today (01) based on information received by officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The arrested youth is a resident of NHS Housing Complex at Serpentine Road in Borella.

The CCD is conducting further investigations regarding the arrested suspect.