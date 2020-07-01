Sri Lankas Covid-19 cases tally climbs to 2,050

Sri Lankas Covid-19 cases tally climbs to 2,050

July 1, 2020   04:58 pm

-

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country to 2,050.

A returnee from the United Kingdom (UK) who was quarantined at the Punanai center has tested positive for the virus, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Three new cases have been reported so far today (01). Earlier today, two returnees from Bangladesh were identified as Covid-19 positive.

Accordingly 291 patients infected with the virus are presently under medical care while the number of recoveries currently stands at 1,748.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories