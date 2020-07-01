-

One more person has tested positive for Covid-19 bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported in the country to 2,050.

A returnee from the United Kingdom (UK) who was quarantined at the Punanai center has tested positive for the virus, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Three new cases have been reported so far today (01). Earlier today, two returnees from Bangladesh were identified as Covid-19 positive.

Accordingly 291 patients infected with the virus are presently under medical care while the number of recoveries currently stands at 1,748.