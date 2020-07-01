Grades 1, 2 and pre-schools to reopen on August 10

-

The Ministry of Education has fixed a date for the reopening of grades 1 and 2 of all government schools and pre-schools.

Accordingly, the aforementioned grades of government schools as well as pre-schools are to reopen on August 10, Monday, 2020.

All grades in schools and pre-schools were previously closed over a prolonged period of time to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

However, all public schools are to reopen under four stages, as the country is gradually returning to normalcy with no community coronavirus infections being reported for over a month.

Under the first stage, the teachers and principals had returned to schools on the 29th of June.

Meanwhile, under the second stage, schools will be reopened for students in Grade 13, 11 and 5 on the 06th of July.

The third stage will see the resumption of academic activities of students in Grade 10 and 12 on the 20th of July.

On the 27th of July, schools will reopen for students in Grade 3,4,6,7,8 and 9 in the fourth and final stage.