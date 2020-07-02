President orders election candidates not to use his photographs

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered not to use his photographs and portraits for the election campaign activities of candidates contesting the upcoming parliamentary polls.

He has also advises that public servants employed in security services, public services, corporations and statutory bodies should refrain from engaging in political activities.

The Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundara, has written to all governors, ministerial secretaries, district and divisional secretaries, heads of corporations, boards and statutory bodies stating that information has been received that candidates contesting the coming election are using the President’s photograph in their propaganda campaign, that military personnel and state officials are also being used and that various appointment are being given.

The President has instructed his Secretary to strongly advise against such instances and to ensure that public servants follow this instruction.