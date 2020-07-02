Showers expected in several provinces

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Jaffna district in the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil and from Puttalam to Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.