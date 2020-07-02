Four-member committee to look into electricity bill irregularities during lockdown

July 2, 2020   09:33 am

A four-member committee has been appointed to make recommendations on providing relief to irregularities in electricity bills issued during the three-month lockdown period.

The committee was appointed by Power and Energy Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) had received a large number of complaints with regard to the unusual hike in the charges of electricity bills from March to May, when the country was under curfew due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet of Ministers was briefed on the matter during its meeting held yesterday (01), Minister Amaraweera said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given instructions to provide relief to the electricity consumers for the irregularities found in bills within the relevant time period.

Minister Amaraweera said a report on how these reliefs should be provided, will be submitted to the President without delay.

