Sangakkara arrives at Sports Ministrys SIU to record statement

July 2, 2020   09:42 am

Former Sri Lanka Captain Kumar Sangakkara has arrived at the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry this morning (02), to record a statement.

This is with regard to the match-fixing claims on the 2011 ICC World Cup by former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Kumar Sangakkara was the Sri Lankan skipper of that game. Opening up on the issue previously, he has said that the former minister needs to take the evidence to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

