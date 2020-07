-

Two accomplices of the underworld criminal figure ‘Barrel Sanka’ have been arrested in the area of Peliyagoda.

They had been in possession of heroin at the time of the arrest, the Police said.

The Police Special Task Force (STF) had arrested Herath Mudiyanselage Prabath Madusanka alias ‘Barrel Sanka’ who was involved in a heroin distribution racket and other criminal activities.