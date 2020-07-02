11 PNB officers under interrogation for possible links with drug dealers

July 2, 2020   11:33 am

-

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently interrogating 11 officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

These PNB officers were taken into custody for their possible links with drug racketeers.

In the meantime, one Police Sub Inspector, two Sergeants and a Constable attached to the PNB are already under questioning for allegedly maintaining links with drug traffickers.

Investigations are currently underway to arrest another suspected Police Inspector.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories