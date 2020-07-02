11 PNB officers under interrogation for possible links with drug dealers

-

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently interrogating 11 officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

These PNB officers were taken into custody for their possible links with drug racketeers.

In the meantime, one Police Sub Inspector, two Sergeants and a Constable attached to the PNB are already under questioning for allegedly maintaining links with drug traffickers.

Investigations are currently underway to arrest another suspected Police Inspector.