Four charter flights bring in more stranded Sri Lankans

Four charter flights arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (02) carrying Sri Lankans stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ninety-one Sri Lankans in three countries has been brought back to the island in this manner.

The first flight carrying 21 Sri Lankans arrived from Doha in Qatar, according to the Ada Derana.

Two more flights had arrived from the Maldives with 61 and 08 Sri Lankans on them.

The remaining flight with one Sri Lankan passenger arrived from Abu Dhabi.

Upon arrival, all returnees had been subjected to PCR tests at the airport premises and temporarily stationed at hotels nearby BIA until the results are released.