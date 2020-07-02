Sri Lankas COVID-19 recoveries rise to 1,827

July 2, 2020   12:41 pm

The Ministry of Health says 79 more individuals, who had tested positive for the COVID-19, recovered from the disease today (02).

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, the latest recoveries are reported from the Infectious Disease Hospital (02), Welikanda Base Hospital (01), Colombo East Base Hospital (01), Iranawila Hospital (04), Kattankudy Base Hospital (01), Hambantota District General Hospital (61) and Theldeniya Base Hospital (09).

This new development has brought Sri Lanka’s total count of recuperations to 1,827.

The total number of COVID-19 cases identified in the country hit 2,054 on Wednesday (01) with 07 imported cases.

The Epidemiology Unit says 216 patients infected with COVID-19 are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, 11 coronavirus-positive patients in Sri Lanka have succumbed to the disease so far.

