Cabinet given a week to submit views on MCC review report

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed all cabinet ministers to submit their views on the Lalithasiri Gunaruwan Review Report on the Millennium Challenges Corporation (MCC) agreement within a week.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena mentioned this speaking at the press conference held to inform the Cabinet decisions taken yesterday (01).

Responding to a query by a journalist, Minister Gunawardena said that the Sri Lanka Government’s final decision regarding any deal is that Sri Lanka will not enter into any agreement that harms the constitution, law, or the national security.

He further says that, if a government takes diplomatic relations as a simple task, that would be a government of jokers.

Gunawardena said that while the MCC deal has not been signed, Sri Lanka has entered into the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) and Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA).

A discussion looking into the link between the SOFA, ACSA agreements, and the MCC deal will be held in the future, he added.