Cabinet given a week to submit views on MCC review report

Cabinet given a week to submit views on MCC review report

July 2, 2020   04:32 pm

-

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has instructed all cabinet ministers to submit their views on the Lalithasiri Gunaruwan Review Report on the Millennium Challenges Corporation (MCC) agreement within a week.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Bandula Gunawardena mentioned this speaking at the press conference held to inform the Cabinet decisions taken yesterday (01).

Responding to a query by a journalist, Minister Gunawardena said that the Sri Lanka Government’s final decision regarding any deal is that Sri Lanka will not enter into any agreement that harms the constitution, law, or the national security.

He further says that, if a government takes diplomatic relations as a simple task, that would be a government of jokers.

Gunawardena said that while the MCC deal has not been signed, Sri Lanka has entered into the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) and Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA).

A discussion looking into the link between the SOFA, ACSA agreements, and the MCC deal will be held in the future, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories