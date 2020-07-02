More foreign arrivals bring coronavirus case tally to 2,061

-

Seven individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 infection raising the total number of cases in the country, the Ministry of Health said.

The Director-General of the Government Information Department said that five among the latest cases have been detected among recent arrivals from Qatar.

Thereby, the total count of coronavirus-positive cases in the country is at 2,060 cases.

Currently, 222 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, with 79 more patients regaining health and being discharged from the hospital today (02), the tally of recoveries in the country has spiked to 1,827.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.