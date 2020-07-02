-

Former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain Kumar Sangakkara left the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry this evening (02) after recording a statement.

Sangakkara was questioned for nearly 09-hours on the match-fixing claims on the 2011 ICC World Cup by former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Kumar Sangakkara was the Sri Lankan skipper of the national cricket team that reached the final of the 2011 World Cup. Opening up on the issue, he previously stressed that the former minister needs to take the evidence to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Meanwhile, former Sri Lanka Cricket Captain Mahela Jayawardena, too, has been summoned to the Special Investigation Unit tomorrow (03) to record a statement on the same allegations.

The Sports Ministry launched an investigation after former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage recently claimed that Sri Lanka ‘sold’ the World Cup 2011 final to ensure a victory for India.

Aluthgamage, who was the Minister of Sports at the time, and former captain Aravinda de Silva, who was the selection committee chief, have already provided statements for the investigation while Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga on Wednesday became the first player to be grilled.

The 35-year-old was questioned for two hours by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) examining the conduct of the final, which Sri Lanka lost to India.

Sri Lanka batted first and scored 274-6 off 50 overs in the final as Mahela Jayawardena hit a brilliant century. They appeared in a commanding position when Indian superstar Sachin Tendulkar was out for 18.

But India turned the game around dramatically, thanks in part to poor fielding and bowling by Sri Lanka, who were led by Kumar Sangakkara. India won the final by six wickets.