Five Kuwait arrivals add to coronavirus count in Sri Lanka

Five more foreign arrivals have tested positive for the coronavirus infections, states the Department of Government Information.

The latest patients had recently returned from Kuwait, according to the Director-General of the Department.

With the new cases, a total of 12 new cases have been detected in the country within the day so far.

Thereby the total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka stands at 2,066.

Currently, 227 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, with 79 more patients regaining health and being discharged from the hospital today (02), the tally of recoveries in the country has spiked to 1,827.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.