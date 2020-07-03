Showers expected in five provinces

-

The Meteorology Department says that several spells of showers will occur in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, Eastern and Northern provinces in the evening or night.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at times in the Northern and Northeastern sea areas and several spells of showers will occur in the Southwestern sea areas to the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Negombo to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Negombo to Mullaitivu via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.