The Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry has informed former Sri Lankan cricket captain Mahela Jayawardene, who had been summoned to record a statement, not to appear before the SIU today (03) to give a statement.

The unit has informed Jayawardene that another date will be informed for him to come record his statement.

The former Sri Lanka captain was scheduled to record a statement with the SIU today, regarding the ‘match-fixing’ allegations leveled by former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage pertaining to the final of the 2011 ICC World Cup.

Jayawardena was the Vice-Captain of the Sri Lanka squad for the final match of the 2011 ICC World Cup.

The ministry launched an investigation after former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had recently claimed that Sri Lanka ‘sold’ the World Cup 2011 final to ensure a victory for India.

In addition to Aluthgamage, the SIU has so far recorded statements from former captain Aravinda de Silva, who was the selection committee chief in 2011, Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga and former skipper Kumar Sangakkara.

Captain of the Sri Lanka Team at the World Cup 2011 finals, Sangakkara had recorded a statement with the Investigation Unit for nearly 9 hours after being summoned yesterday.

After he left the SIU, it was reported that Jayawardena had been summoned to appear before the investigative unit today (03). However, he is expected to be given another date to record his statement.