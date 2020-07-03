Covid-19 recoveries in the navy jumps to 877

July 3, 2020   08:43 am

Twenty-nine more navy personnel who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospital. 

This brings the total number of recoveries from the Sri Lanka Navy to 877.

These 29 sailors have tested negative for COVID-19, based on the reports of latest random PCR tests done while in hospitals, and they were subsequently discharged.

Further, these discharged naval personnel were instructed to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions, the navy said.

