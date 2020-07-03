PM holds talks with Colombo Port workers unions

PM holds talks with Colombo Port workers unions

July 3, 2020   08:49 am

-

A discussion is currently underway between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapksa and representatives of trade unions at the Colombo Port, regarding the issue concerning the Eastern Terminal of the port.

The discussion is reportedly being held at the Carlton House in Tangalle.

Employees of the Colombo Port had launched a strike yesterday (03) over the issue, however it was called off last evening after the PM had promised them a discussion on the matter.

It was reported that the strike was launched in support of the protest fast launched by three trade unionists on top of a crane on Wednesday (01), protesting against the failure to fix three gantry cranes brought down from China at the Eastern Terminal of the port.

The Prime Minister had announced on Wednesday that a final decision has not been taken to give the Eastern Terminal to India.

Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) had signed agreements with India and Japan to run the partially built East Terminal after dropping plans for a standard build-operate-transfer deal amid opposition from then President Maithripala Sirisena.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories