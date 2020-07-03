20 top cops transferred; PNB gets new DIG

-

A group of high-ranking police officers including DIGs and Acting DIGs have been transferred on exigencies of service, the Police Headquarters said.

The transfers have been approved by the Election Commission and the National Police Commission.

Accordingly a total of 03 Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGs), 09 Acting DIGs, 06 Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and 02 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) have been transferred.

DIG S.C. Medawatte who was in charge of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has been transferred to serve as the DIG in charge of the Welfare Division while Acting DIG G.K.J. Aponsu has been transferred from Police Headquarters to head the PNB.

Acting DIG S.P. Ranasinghe has been appointed as the DIG in charge of Western Province (North) and Acting DIG U.K. Marambage has been transferred to the State Intelligence Service (SIS) to serve as its DIG.