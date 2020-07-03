-

Former Sri Lanka cricket captain Mahela Jayawardena has reportedly arrived at the Special Investigations Unit of the Sports Ministry despite having been informed that the recording of his statement has been postponed.

He had initially been summoned to appear before the SIU today to record a statement regarding the ‘match-fixing’ allegations leveled by former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage pertaining to the final of the 2011 ICC World Cup.

However, the Sports Ministry’s SIU said this morning it had informed former Sri Lankan captain not to appear before the SIU today (03) and that another date will be informed for him to come record his statement.

However, Ada Derana reporter said that Jayawardena had arrived at the SIU a short while ago, despite the postponement of the recording of his statement.

The ministry launched an investigation after former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage had recently claimed that Sri Lanka ‘sold’ the World Cup 2011 final to ensure a victory for India.

In addition to Aluthgamage, the SIU has so far recorded statements from former captain Aravinda de Silva, who was the selection committee chief in 2011, Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga and former skipper Kumar Sangakkara.

Captain of the Sri Lanka Team at the World Cup 2011 finals, Sangakkara had recorded a statement with the Investigation Unit for nearly 9 hours after being summoned yesterday.