Over 150 persons from Jintupitiya sent for quarantine

The Covid-19 patient who was reported from Jintupitiya in Colombo 13 during his home quarantine period yesterday (02) has been hospitalized.

Nearly 154 of his close associates, belonging to 29 families, are subject to quarantine outside the area, the Government Information Department said.

They have reportedly been sent to the Kandakadu quarantine center.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe confirms that there is no risk of Covid-19 spreading from this patient to society.

The Covid-19 infected patient who was diagnosed yesterday is a Sri Lankan sea guard who returned from India.

Upon arrival, he was subjected to a 14-day compulsory quarantine period and the PCR test held at the completion of the quarantine had confirmed that he was not infected with Coronavirus, the ministry said.

He was then subjected to a 14-day quarantine period at his home in Jinthupitiya, Colombo. However, he has been diagnosed as a Covid-19 patient at a PCR test conducted during this home quarantine period.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Director General of Health Services confirms that the patient was not identified in the society but in the quarantine process.

All the security measures that are to be taken in this situation will be taken by the respective parties, it said.