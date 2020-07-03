SSP Wedamulla approved as new PNB Director

-

The National Police Commission has approved the appointment of SSP Sujith Wedamulla as the new Director of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB).

The position was vacated following the transfer of former PNB Director SSP Manjula Senarath, in the wake of the arrest of several PNB officers charged with drug trafficking.

Meanwhile DIG S.C. Medawatte who was in charge of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has been transferred to serve as the DIG in charge of the Welfare Division of the police department.

Acting DIG G.K.J. Aponsu has been transferred from Police Headquarters to head the PNB.