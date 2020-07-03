President joins SLPP campaign from Anuradhapura

July 3, 2020   04:39 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa joined the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) election campaign from Anuradhapura today (July 03).

Accordingly, President Rajapaksa is scheduled to attend several public gatherings to be held in the Anuradhapura district for the victory of the SLPP candidates contesting the upcoming general election.

He is slated to attend a total of 12 events organised in the district by SLPP candidates including S.M. Chandrasena, Duminda Dissanayake, Weerasena Gamage, Shehan Semasinghe, Weerakumara Dissanayake, Professor Channa Jayasumana, Tissa Karaliyadda and Uddika Premarathna.

His first stop this morning was Thammannawa Nidahas Uyana in Thalawa for an event organised by Minister S.M. Chandrasena.

