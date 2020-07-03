CID team visit Ranils home to record statement

July 3, 2020   05:22 pm

A team of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) are currently at the official residence of former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to record a statement.

The CID team has visited Wickremesinghe’s residence in order to record a statement from him regarding the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

On June 18, the Attorney General had instructed the Acting IGP to record statements from several high-profile figures of the former government over the Central Bank (CBSL) Bond Scam.

Police were directed to record statements from former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Ranil Wickremesinghe.

In addition to the former President and Prime Minister, statements are also expected to be recorded from the former Advisor to the Prime Minister S. Paskaralingam and the former General Manager of People’s Bank.

