CID team records 4-hour long statement from Ranil on bond scam

The team of Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers has left the residence of former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe after recording a statement.

Ada Derana reporter said that the CID team left the ex-Premier’s residence after recording a statement for around 4 hours, regarding the Central Bank treasury bond scam.

The CID team had arrived at Wickremesinghe’s residence at around 4.00 p.m. today in order to record a statement.

On June 18, the Attorney General had instructed the Acting IGP to record statements from former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Ranil Wickremesinghe over the Central Bank (CBSL) Bond Scam.

In addition to the former President and Prime Minister, statements are also expected to be recorded from the former Advisor to the Prime Minister S. Paskaralingam and the former General Manager of People’s Bank.