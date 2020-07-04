Showers or thundershowers possible in some provinces

-

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, Eastern and Northern provinces in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and from Negombo to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and from Negombo to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.