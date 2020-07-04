Planetarium screenings to resume from July 07

July 4, 2020   09:07 am

All screenings at the Planetarium will resume from July 07, says the Director (Sri Lanka Planetariums) of the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovations.

Mr. Arunu Prabha Perera said the screenings will continue with a limited number of participants in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Screenings at the Planetarium came to a temporary halt following the Covid-19 outbreak in Sri Lanka.

However, arrangements have been made to hold the Planetarium screenings in conformity with the health regulations introduced by the Government and health sectors.

