The Ministry of Health says 22 more individuals, who had tested positive for the COVID-19, recovered from the disease today (04).

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, the latest recoveries are reported from the Infectious Disease Hospital (05), Welikanda Base Hospital (07), Colombo East Base Hospital (03), Iranawila Hospital (01) and Minuwangoda Base Hospital (06).

These health improvements have brought Sri Lanka’s total count of recuperations to 1,885.

The total number of COVID-19 cases identified in the country hit 2,070 on Friday (03) with 03 new infections among arrivals from the Maldives and Madagascar.

The Epidemiology Unit says 174 patients infected with COVID-19 are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, 11 coronavirus-positive patients have succumbed to the disease in Sri Lanka.