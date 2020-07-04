PcoI on political victimization issues summons on 7 including ex-MPs

-

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) probing the alleged incidents of political victimization has decided to issue summons on seven persons including parliamentarians of the former government.

The summons will be issued with regard to a complaint lodged by former Navy Spokesman Rear Admiral D.K.P. Dassanayake.

The plaintiff claims that the case filed against him before the High Court on the alleged abduction and forced disappearance of 11 youths back in 2018 is based on false evidence.

Accordingly, six former Cabinet Ministers and State Ministers – Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Rajitha Senaratne, Ranjan Ramanayake, Ajith P. Perera, D.M. Swaminathan and J.C. Weliamuna – who have been cited as respondents of the complaint, are slated to appear before the PCoI on the 15th of July.

In addition, former head of the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) Retired Senior DIG Ravi Waidyalankara has also been issued summons.