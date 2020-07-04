Education Ministry all set to reopen schools

-

The Ministry of Education says that all arrangements have been made for reopening schools following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Disinfection of schools, preparation of timetables and other required measures required for resuming academic activities at schools in compliance with health guidelines were carried out last week, the Ministry added.

All public schools are scheduled to reopen under four stages, as the country is gradually returning to normalcy with no community coronavirus infections being reported for over a month.

Under the first stage, the teachers and principals had returned to schools on the 29th of June.

Meanwhile, under the second stage, schools will be reopened for students in Grade 13, 11 and 5 on the 06th of July.

The third stage will see the resumption of academic activities of students in Grade 10 and 12 on the 20th of July.

On the 27th of July, schools will reopen for students in Grade 3,4,6,7,8 and 9 in the fourth and final stage.

In the meantime, grades 1 and 2 of all government schools and pre-schools will be reopened on the 10th of August.