AG says public trust in PNB has dropped

July 4, 2020   04:30 pm

Attorney General Dappula de Livera says the public trust in the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has dropped due to the recent turn of events involving its officers with possible links to drug traffickers.

He made these remarks while delivering a special lecture to the officers of the PNB on Friday (03) at the office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Colombo range.

Attorney General said these institutions cannot make headway unless the corrupt officers are removed.

This is the first time such an incident took place in the history of Sri Lanka Police, he said further.

