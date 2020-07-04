Five arrivals bring COVID-19 cases count to 2,074

July 4, 2020   08:21 pm

The Ministry of Health says five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as of 7.30 pm today (04).

The latest coronavirus infections have moved the tally to 2,074.

The Department of Government Information said these patients are arrivals from the United States (01), Madagascar (01), Qatar (02) and Bangladesh (01).

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries confirmed in Sri Lanka increased to 1,885 earlier today as 22 patients were discharged from hospitals as they have returned to health.

According to the Epidemiology Unit’s statistics, 178 active cases are currently under medical care at several hospitals across the country.

Eleven patients have succumbed to the virus to date.

