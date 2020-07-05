Printing ballot papers of all districts concludes

Printing ballot papers of all districts concludes

July 5, 2020   07:08 am

-

Printing ballot papers of all 25 districts for the General Election 2020 has been concluded, says the Department of Government Printing.

Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage said the printed ballot papers were submitted the Election Commission on Saturday (04).

According to reports, more than 17 million ballot papers were printed for the looming parliamentary election.

The ballot papers will subsequently be handed over to the District Returning Officers.

In the meantime, official ballot papers are to be delivered to the Postal Department next week and distribution will begin in due time.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories