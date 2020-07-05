Printing ballot papers of all districts concludes

-

Printing ballot papers of all 25 districts for the General Election 2020 has been concluded, says the Department of Government Printing.

Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage said the printed ballot papers were submitted the Election Commission on Saturday (04).

According to reports, more than 17 million ballot papers were printed for the looming parliamentary election.

The ballot papers will subsequently be handed over to the District Returning Officers.

In the meantime, official ballot papers are to be delivered to the Postal Department next week and distribution will begin in due time.