Showers expected in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers will occur in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva, Eastern and Northern provinces in the evening or night.

Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankasanturai can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.