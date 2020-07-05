Total recoveries from Navy Covid-19 cluster climbs to 883

-

Four more naval personnel who had contracted COVID-19 and underwent treatment in hospitals, have been discharged after full recovery from the virus, confirmed by PCR tests.

The navy said these sailors have tested negative for COVID-19, based on the reports of random PCR tests done while in hospitals, and therefore they were discharged.

As of now, including these 04 naval personnel, a total 883 naval personnel out of the total naval COVID-19 cluster, have been discharged from hospitals after their full recovery from the virus.

Further, these discharged naval personnel were instructed to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions.