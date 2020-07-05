CCTV footage of Kusal Mendis fatal collision

CCTV footage of Kusal Mendis fatal collision

July 5, 2020   01:01 pm

-

CCTV camera footage of the fatal road accident involving Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis has been released to the media.

The accident had occurred at around 5.00 a.m. this morning (05) at Horethuduwa in Panadura.

Mendis was reportedly traveling from Moratuwa to Panadura when his vehicle had collided with a person on a bicycle near the 13th Mile post in Horethuduwa.
 
The 64-year-old cyclist, a resident Gorakapola, had died following the accident. 

The body of the deceased has been placed at the Panadura Hospital while Kusal Mendis, who was driving the vehicle at the time, has been taken into police custody.

