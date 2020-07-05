President in Polonnaruwa to join SLPP campaign

July 5, 2020   02:53 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa visited Polonnaruwa on Sunday (July 05) to join the election campaign activities of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). 

President will participate in a number of meetings in Polonnaruwa to guarantee the victory of SLPP candidates in the upcoming general election, the PMD said.

Some 11 meetings organized in the district throughout the day will be held under the patronage of the President.

The meetings are organised by SLPP candidates including Roshan Ranasinghe, Peshala Jayarathna, Siripala Gamlath and former President Maithripala Sirisena among others.

