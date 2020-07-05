Suspect nabbed with 3.8kg of Kerala cannabis

July 5, 2020   03:25 pm

Navy personnel managed to nab a person with Kerala cannabis, during a search operation carried out with the Excise Department in Uliyankulama area, Mannar.

As part of the Navy’s extended anti-drug operations to prevent drugs being smuggled in the country, a group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Command in coordination with the staff of Assistant Commissioner - Excise Department Northern Province conducted this operation in Uliyankulama area on July 04. 

During this operation they managed to nab a suspect with 03kg and 870g of Kerala cannabis with a street value of approximately Rs. 600,000. 

Further, two motorbikes and about Rs. 100,000 in cash found in his possession were also taken into custody.

The accused was identified as a 30-year-old resident of the same locality, the navy said. 

The office of Assistant Commissioner - Excise Department Northern Province will be conducting further investigation into this incident.

