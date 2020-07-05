Shivajilingam released on bail

-

Former Northern Provincial Councillor M. K. Shivajilingam has been released by the Magistrate Court in Point Pedro.

The case was postponed until January 20, 2021.

He was arrested by Valvettithurai Police this morning for evading court proceedings.

The former parliamentarian had reportedly failed to appear before a court with regard to a case, and as a result a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Shivajilingam had been issued notice to appear before the Point Pedro Magistrate Court with regard to a case filed against the unlawful organising of a commemoration event in 2018.

However, the former MP had failed to appear before the court with regard to the notice issued and the court had subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest.

He was arrested this morning at his residence and is to be produced before the Point Pedro Magistrate Court earlier today (05). He was ordered released on bail by the court.

Shivajilingam is contesting the upcoming parliamentary election from the Jaffna District as a candidate of the Tamil People’s National Alliance, led by former Northern Province chief minister C.V. Wigneswaran.

A case had been filed against him for allegedly obstructing the duties of police officers at an event held on November 26, 2018 at Valvettithurai to commemorate the birthday of slain LTTE leader V. Prabhakaran.