Sea Marshal and 154 contacts from Jinthupitiya sent home after testing negative for Covid-19

The Sea Marshal from Jinthupitiya, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 02, has once again tested negative for the virus in five PCR tests.

The Department of Government Information stated that 154 of his close associates were also subjected PCR tests as a precaution and that all of them had tested negative for the virus as well.

Therefore the Sea Marshal from Jinthupitiya has been discharged from hospital while the 154 close associates of his who were quarantined at Kandakadu have also been sent back to their respective homes, the Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe said.

The Sri Lankan sea marshal who returned from India had tested positive for Covid-19 during his home quarantine period at Jintupitiya in Colombo 13 on July 02 and he was subsequently hospitalized.

