Two more Covid-19 infected patients from the Sri Lanka Navy have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospital, the navy spokesman said.

He said they were discharged from respective hospitals following their full recovery from the virus, confirmed by PCR tests.

This increases the total number of recoveries from the navy thus far to 885.

The naval personnel in question had contracted COVID-19 and underwent treatment in hospitals. They were discharged having tested negative for COVID-19, based on the reports of random PCR tests done while in hospital.

Further, the discharged naval personnel will be kept under quarantine for another 14 days, following the instruction of health authorities, the navy said.