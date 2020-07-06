More Sri Lankans return from African continent

-

More Sri Lankan nationals who had been stranded in the African continent over the COVID-19 outbreak have been repatriated, this morning (06).

Reportedly, 230 Sri Lankans, who had been employed at countries near Ethiopia, had been gathered at Addis Ababa through special transportation modes.

They had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) on a SriLankan Airlines charter flight at 3.50 am today.

Upon arrival, they had been subjected to PCR tests at the airport premises and temporarily stationed at hotels nearby BIA until the results are released.