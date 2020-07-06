Kusal Mendis produced at court

Kusal Mendis produced at court

July 6, 2020   11:10 am

-

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over a fatal accident in Panadura has been produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court, earlier this morning (06).

The 25-year-old cricketer was arrested yesterday (05) after his vehicle - an SUV - had accidentally knocked down and killed a person at Horethuduwa in Panadura at around 5 am last morning.

Police said that a 64-year-old cyclist, a resident Gorakapola, had died in the accident. 

Mendis was reportedly traveling from Moratuwa to Panadura when his vehicle had collided with a person on a bicycle near the 13th Mile post in Horethuduwa.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories