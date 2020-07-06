Kusal Mendis produced at court

-

Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over a fatal accident in Panadura has been produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court, earlier this morning (06).

The 25-year-old cricketer was arrested yesterday (05) after his vehicle - an SUV - had accidentally knocked down and killed a person at Horethuduwa in Panadura at around 5 am last morning.

Police said that a 64-year-old cyclist, a resident Gorakapola, had died in the accident.

Mendis was reportedly traveling from Moratuwa to Panadura when his vehicle had collided with a person on a bicycle near the 13th Mile post in Horethuduwa.