Universities authorized to reopen for second and third-years

Vice-Chancellors of all universities have been given the authority to recommence academic activities for second and third-year students on a date of their choosing, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Senior Prof. Sampath Amaratunga.

This was mentioned at a special media briefing of the Ministry of Higher Education held at the Department of Government Information today (06). The media brief is joined by Minister Bandula Gunawardena as well.

Accordingly, the universities may reopen for second and third-year students from today (06) onward under health guidelines issued by the government.

However, the date of recommencement for first-year students has not been decided as of yet owing issues of hostels.

Fourth-year university students have already commenced academic activities and their examinations commenced on June 22.