AG files limited objections against petition seeking release of Riyaj Bathiudeen

The Attorney General has informed the Supreme Court that he has filed limited objections requesting the court to reject the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed seeking the release of the detained brother of All Ceylon Makkal Congress Leader Rishad Bathiudeen.

The former Minister’s brother, Riyaj Bathiudeen, is currently held by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over links to 2019 Easter Attacks.

The case was taken up before the Supreme Court judges Priyantha Jayawardena and Yasantha Kodagoda today (06).

Speaking on behalf of the Attorney General (AG), Deputy Solicitor General of the State Nerin Pulle informed the court the limited objections have been filed requesting the court to reject the relevant FR petition.

However, representing the Petitioner, President’s Counsel Anura Maddegoda requested the court to grant him time to file objections to the AG’s objections.

Further, the President’s Counsel requested the court for a sooner court date by considering the relevant case an emergency case as his client had been under arrest since April 14. Considering the request the court set the next date of hearing for July 31.

The aforementioned Fundamental Rights petition has been filed by the wife of Riyaj Bathiudeen claiming that her husband has no connection with the 2019 Easter Attacks.

The petitioner points out that the CID did not submit any reasons for the arrest of Riyaj Bathiudeen and that he had not been produced before any court as of yet.

She claims that this arrest has been made to tarnish the reputation of former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

Thereby, the petitioner requests the court to issue an order to release her husband by producing him before a court.