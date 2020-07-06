COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka climb to 1,917

July 6, 2020   01:09 pm

The Ministry of Health confirmed that another 14 patients infected with Covid-19 have completely recovered and that they have been discharged from hospital.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,917.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country so far has increased to 2,076.

148 of them are currently medical care at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 11 deaths from the virus so far.

