Suspension of PTL further extended

July 6, 2020   02:11 pm

The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from carrying on the business and activities of a Primary Dealer for another six months.

The Monetary Board, acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, has decided to extend the suspension for a period of six months with effect from 4.30 p.m. on Sunday (July 5).

The statement said this decision was taken in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in connection with the bond scam.

